Many of us don't like to eat spiny gourd but, did you know it has many health benefits. spiny gourd which is popularly known as Kartula has power to deal wit problems like cold cough and allergies. During monsoon, the vegetable of spiny gourd is no less than a boon for health. Its consumption benefits health. Kartula ]as anti-allergy and analgesic properties, which help in avoiding problems like allergies.

According to Ayurvedacharya Aniruddha Pandey, many people avoid consuming bitter gourd due to its bitter taste. Similarly, few enjoy eating pointed gourd, which resembles bitter gourd. However, while pointed gourd shares the health benefits of bitter gourd, it has a sweet taste and protects us from various diseases.

Benefits of Kartula: Kantola vegetable is an excellent source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It is especially rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin B6, iron, calcium and fiber. Apart from this, it also contains powerful antioxidants like phenolic compounds and flavonoids, which protect the body from damage caused by free radicals.

Blood Pressure Control: Kantola is rich in potassium and iron, which helps in improving blood circulation. Potassium helps control blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Sugar Control: Kantola is very beneficial for diabetics. The plant insulin and fiber it contains help control blood sugar levels. The high fiber content helps improve gut health and thus improves the digestive system.

Promotes heart and kidney health: Another NIH study states that Kantola contains a natural diuretic, which helps in eliminating excess fluid, which can lower blood pressure and reduce the strain on the kidneys. Research has also indicated that it can lower cholesterol. Also, it provides additional protection for the heart by reducing cardiovascular risk factors.

Useful for weight loss: Kantola is a low-calorie vegetable and is rich in fiber. Fiber keeps the stomach full for a longer time, which helps in preventing cravings and overeating. Then naturally helps in weight loss.

Improves digestion: The fiber present in curd helps in improving digestion. It promotes regular bowel movements and relieves digestive problems like constipation. Curd also helps in detoxifying the body by removing toxins from the body.