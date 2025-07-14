Kitchen Hacks: Here's Why You Should Never Pour Spoiled Milk in the Sink

When milk goes bad, most people throw it in the kitchen sink or drain. But many do not know that doing so can block the drain or sink. Because spoiled milk creates a blockage in the drain. Let's see how

When the protein casein and fat in spoiled milk come into contact with water, it forms a sticky substance. This sticky substance sticks to the pipe and then gradually other things stick to it, which causes the pipe to block.

Apart from this, the drains in many homes are not cleaned regularly or the pipes are old or rusty. In such a situation, when dairy products like milk or tea are repeatedly poured into the drain, the risk of pipe blockage increases.

Other things that block pipes

1 Tea powder or coffee grounds

2 Oil and ghee

3 Flour or rice batter

4 Fruit and vegetable peels

Proper use of spoiled milk

1 Spoiled milk can be used to make organic fertilizer. Putting it in the soil nourishes the plants.

2 Spoiled milk can be used to wipe the floor or scrub copper utensils. It works like a natural cleaner.

3 If the milk is not spoiled, you can also use it to make curry or paneer.

4 If the milk is spoiled and unusable, throw it in the garbage, not down the drain.