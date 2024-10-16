Kojagiri Purnima 2024: Moonrise Time, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals and Significance of Sharad Purnima

Kojagiri Purnima is being celebrated on the Purnima Tithi of Ashwina, falling on October 16, 2024. This auspicious occasion is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Laxmi, the deity of wealth and abundance. Devotees express their reverence through prayers and observe fasting, seeking the blessings of Maa Laxmi. The festival is particularly significant in states like Assam, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Odisha, where it is marked with great devotion and enthusiasm.

Kojagiri Purnima 2024: Date and Time

Purnima Tithi Begins: October 16, 2024 - 08:40 PM

Full Moon Tithi Ends: October 17, 2024 - 04:55 PM

Kojagar Puja Nishita Kaal: From 11:08 PM to 11:57 PM

Significance of Kojagiri Purnima

Kojagiri Purnima is a highly auspicious day for performing puja to Goddess Laxmi, the deity of abundance and wealth. On this day, people celebrate Kojagara Puja to seek her blessings, particularly in West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, and Maharashtra, where devotees observe a fast. In North India, it is also known as Sharad Purnima, which holds significant religious and spiritual meaning.

This occasion is considered the "night of awakening," during which devotees pray to Goddess Laxmi and the Moon God. According to scriptures, Maa Laxmi descended to earth on Kojagiri Purnima to bless her followers. The day is celebrated with great devotion, especially in Bengal and Bundelkhand, where rituals are performed during Nishitha Kaal (midnight). Devotees stay awake, singing bhajans and chanting mantras to honor Goddess Laxmi and seek her blessings.

Kojagara Puja 2024: Rituals

On this auspicious day, devotees wake up early to take a holy bath, although puja rituals may vary by region. They observe a fast and place a Laxmi idol on a wooden plank, lighting a diya with desi ghee. Seasonal fruits, sweets, and other offerings are made, and the idol is adorned with decorative items like chunni, sindoor, bangles, garlands, and lotus flowers.

Bhog prasad, typically rice and coconut water, is offered, and decorating the house with rangoli is a common practice. Devotees invoke the idol by chanting mantras dedicated to Maa Laxmi and recite the Kojagiri Purnima Katha. In the evening, they illuminate their homes with diyas. At night, devotees may break their fast with sattvik food, completing the sacred observance.

