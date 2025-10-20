Laxmi Pujan Puja Vidhi: Know Auspicious Ways to Welcome Goddess for Wealth, Happiness and Prosperity

Diwali, celebrated between 17th and 23rd October 2025, is one of the biggest festivals of the year. In Indian culture, festivals hold religious, cultural, natural, and scientific importance. People purchase new items, clean their homes, and perform a heartfelt puja of Goddess Laxmi. The festival symbolizes joy, prosperity, and abundance, and markets are beautifully decorated to reflect the festive spirit. Laxmi Puja is performed with devotion to invite the goddess and seek her blessings. People pray for wealth, happiness, and well-being on this auspicious day.

Diwali 2025 Laxmi Puja: Step-by-Step Preparation Guide

Celebrate Goddess Laxmi’s Arrival - Rituals

The arrival of Goddess Laxmi is marked with special rituals during Ashwin Amavasya, particularly in the evening of Pradosh Kaal. For traders, the new financial year begins after Laxmi Puja. The festival emphasizes honesty, ethics in financial dealings, and gratitude for one’s means of earning. Homes, offices, shops, and factories are decorated with rangoli and lights, creating an atmosphere of joy and enthusiasm throughout the community.

Follow Vastu Guidelines for Welcoming Goddess Laxmi

Certain Vastu Shastra measures are believed to enhance the arrival of Goddess Laxmi. Hanging a toran made of mango leaves and marigold flowers at the main entrance attracts positivity and removes negativity. Avoid placing heavy objects near the entrance, as they are considered inauspicious. Ensuring a clean and spotless entrance during Laxmi Puja prepares the home to welcome divine energy and prosperity.

Bring Positive Energy Into Your Home

Positive energy is essential for well-being and abundance. Sprinkle a mixture of Gangajal (holy water), turmeric, and camphor near the entrance during Diwali to stabilize joy, vitality, and positive energy. Drawing a swastik with kumkum or sindoor in the puja area invokes the blessings of Lord Ganesha. This symbol is considered to enhance prosperity and positive energy within the household.

Prepare for Laxmi Puja Day

From Dhanteras onward, various fasts and rituals are observed. On the day of Laxmi Puja, place idols or images of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Kuber facing north, as recommended in Vastu Shastra. Proper placement of deities is believed to maximize the benefits of the rituals, attracting wealth, happiness, and prosperity. Consulting an expert may help for precise guidance based on individual home layouts.

Combine Devotion with Celebration

Perform the puja with sincere devotion, offering flowers, sweets, and lighted diyas. Focus on gratitude and ethical values while celebrating, as these enhance the spiritual and material blessings of Laxmi Puja. Following these steps ensures that Goddess Laxmi’s blessings are welcomed, and your home is filled with happiness, positivity, and prosperity for the year ahead.