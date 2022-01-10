Lohri 2022: Wishes, greetings, quotes, messages for close ones on Lohri
Lohri is a festival of joy and lights, mainly celebrated in Punjab as the end of the winter season, ...
Lohri is a festival of joy and lights, mainly celebrated in Punjab as the end of the winter season, and to welcome the summers, the festival is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti. This year Lohri will be on 13th January. This day is also auspicious for newly married couples or those who have a new baby in their house.
The festival is celebrated by having a huge bonfire in the evening where all the family of neighbors comes together and take parikrama, offering maize grains, revdi, peanuts, corns, sesame seeds, etc into the burning fire. And when it comes to festivals we need to send greetings and messages to our close ones to wish them for the festivals and here's the greeting and messages for Lohri.
Lohri 2022 wishes, greetings, SMS, messages, for your close ones
- May this Lohri fill your life with joy, happiness, and love. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri.
- On this occasion of Lohri, may God bless you with good health and wealth.
- On this auspicious day of Lohri, I wish you are blessed with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Lohri!
- Wishing you and your family a very happy Lohri 2021!
- Let this festive season bring with it endless happiness and joy. Happy Lohri!
- May the bonfire of this Lohri burn away all your sadness and lighten your life with warmth, joy, happiness, and love forever!
- May this Lohri fire enlighten your life with the warmth of glory, and happiness.
- May you receive all the happiness the world has to offer. Happy Lohri 2021!
- Enjoy this festival with the sweetness of rewri, moongfali, and popcorn and spread happiness. Happy Lohri 2021!
- May your days be filled with joy, weeks of happiness, months filled with prosperity, and years of celebrations are sent your way.
- May God bless you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Lohri.
- May this festival fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm, and help you get all the happiness and prosperity. Happy Lohri to all!
- Hope this festive season brings joy to you and your loved ones; and may all your wishes come true this year. Happy Lohri!
- May this Lohri bring warmth, happiness, positivity your way.
- Here’s wishing you and your family a very happy Lohri!
- May this Lohri be delightful and beautiful as you are! Wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri 2021!
- I hope your life is filled with the sweetness of jaggery this year. Lohri 2021 blessings!
- May all your desires and dreams come true this Lohri. Here’s wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri!