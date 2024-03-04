Maha Shivratri 2024: Nutritious Food Options for Fasting Devotees

Mahashivratri will be celebrated on 8th March this year. It is an important religious festival for the Hindus which is celebrated in the honour of Lord Shiva.People who celebrate the festival not only chant prayers and sing hymns but also observe a fast which is referred to as 'Mahashivratri Vrat'. Many people even observe 'Nirjala vrat' in which they have to stay without food and water. It is one of the toughest fasts and very few can observe it for the entire day. Devotees throng temples in huge numbers and offer their prayers.

Milk-based dishes

Dairy products such as milk, yogurt, and paneer (cottage cheese) are commonly consumed. They are rich in protein, calcium, and other nutrients, providing sustenance throughout the day.



Fruits

Fresh fruits like bananas, apples, oranges, berries, and grapes are popular choices during fasting. They provide essential vitamins, minerals, and natural sugars to keep energy levels up.

Seeds and Nuts

Nuts like almonds, cashews, and walnuts, as well as seeds like pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds, are excellent sources of protein, healthy fats, and fiber. They help in keeping hunger at bay and provide a good dose of energy.

Potatoes

Potatoes are one of the best food items to consume during a Maha Shivratri fast as they keep you full for a long time. Simply boil the potatoes, chop them and eat them along with curd.

Sabudana

Sabudana (Tapioca) Khichdi: Sabudana khichdi is a popular fasting dish made from soaked tapioca pearls, potatoes, peanuts, and spices. It is light on the stomach and provides carbohydrates for energy.

Vegetable Curries

Simple vegetable curries made with fasting-friendly vegetables like pumpkin, sweet potato, colocasia (arbi), and raw banana are common choices.

Herbal Drinks

Herbal drinks like kokum sherbet, aam panna (raw mango drink), or thandai (a mix of milk, nuts, and spices) are cooling and refreshing beverages for fasting.



