Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat 2025: Muhurat, Puja Rituals, Spiritual Significance of Observing This Sacred Fast Today

11th day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) and Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of every month is called Ekadashi. This sacred day is dedicated to the worship, chanting, penance, and fasting of Lord Vishnu, the protector of the universe. Hindus believe that observing a fast on this day, as per the prescribed rituals, removes all the sins in a devotee's life and bestows virtuous results.

The significance of this Ekadashi increases further when it falls during the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of Margashirsha month and is called Mokshada Ekadashi because it is believed that Lord Krishna preached the Gita to Arjuna on this day.

Let's understand detail about the worship method, auspicious time, and religious significance of Mokshada Ekadashi.

Muhurta: As per Panchang, the fast of Mokshada Ekadashi during Shukla Paksha of the month of Agahan will be observed today. Ekadashi muhurat begins at 9:29 AM on Sunday, November 30, 2025 and ends at 7:01 PM on Monday, December 1, 2025. This fast will be observed during the shadow of Bhadra and Panchak. According to the calendar, Bhadra will begin at 8:20 AM today and will continue until 7:01 PM. Devotees of Lord Vishnu can perform the Parana (breaking of the fast), which is considered incomplete, tomorrow, December 2, 2025, Tuesday, between 6:57 AM and 9:03 AM.

Religious Significance of Mokshada Ekadashi Fast

Observing the Mokshada Ekadashi fast with proper rituals is believed to eliminate life's obstacles and fulfill desires. It is said that Lord Vishnu's blessings remove all sins, granting freedom, pleasure, and ultimately, salvation. This fast is also considered equivalent to the merit of visiting and worshipping at Vishnu Tirtha.

Benefits of Observing this Fasting

To observe Mokshada Ekadashi, purify your body and mind, and wear yellow clothes. In the northeast corner of your home, place a yellow seat with an idol or picture of Lord Vishnu, and sprinkle it with pure water. Offer fruits, flowers, incense, and lamps to Lord Vishnu, especially cow's milk mixed with saffron and basil leaves, which is believed to quickly please Him. After worship, narrate the Ekadashi fast story and perform the Aarti of Lord Hari. The Mokshada Ekadashi fast is considered complete only when broken the following day according to prescribed rituals. The fast can be broken on December 2nd between 06:57 am and 09:03 am.