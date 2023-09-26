Most haunted places to visit in India this World Tourism Day

Exploring these haunted locations offers a unique thrill. The sensation of being in a place steeped in spine-chilling history can profoundly affect the mind, making one feel connected to something larger than oneself. Let us have a look at some of India's most haunted places.



Dow Hill, Kurseong

While Dow Hill in Kurseong, may not be classified as an abandoned place in India, it is certainly renowned as one of the most haunted locations in the country. This small town is primarily known for hosting some of West Bengal’s top boarding schools, with the Dow Hill Boarding School for Boys at the epicentre of reported supernatural phenomena. Numerous accounts have surfaced of eerie occurrences within the school’s corridors, contributing to its haunted reputation. Moreover, the forest enveloping the school is also believed to be haunted, with many woodsmen claiming to have witnessed the spectral appearance of a headless boy who materializes and vanishes into the dense woods. Legend has it that this forest was the site of countless murders, adding to its sinister mystique.

Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

The 16th-century fort, nestled in the Aravalli Mountains, approximately 50 kilometres from the Sariska sanctuary, holds a mysterious and eerie history. Built by Raja Madho Singh, the younger brother of Mughal general Man Singh, this place boasts stunning havelis and archaeological structures.The town of Bhangarh once had around 9,000 houses, but its population began to dwindle in 1720. It is said to have suffered from two haunting legends. The first is associated with Guru Balu Nath, who used to meditate there. He had set a condition that he would leave the spot only if the fort’s shadow didn’t touch him. When this condition wasn’t met, Guru Balu Nath cursed the village, leading to its destruction. His curse also prevented the construction of roofs on village homes, as any roof built would inexplicably collapse.The second legend involves a tantrik who fell in love with Princess Ratnavati of Bhangarh and attempted to make her fall for him using black magic. The princess learned of his plot and poured the bewitched oil she was given onto a rock, which ended up crushing the tantrik to death. In his dying moments, he cursed the village for its impending doom.Even today, visitors are prohibited from entering the fort after sunset, and many tourists report experiencing paranormal activities in this enigmatic place.

Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad

Ramoji Film City, one of India's largest film production hubs, carries with it a spooky history. The land on which it stands was once a battleground during the time of the Nizams, and it is believed that the ghosts of the past still linger in the film city today. Visitors and employees have reported eerie occurrences, such as unexplained food items appearing out of nowhere, freak accidents, mirrors with mysterious markings, and other unexplained phenomena. This lends an aura of mystery and intrigue to the bustling film city.

The Three Kings Church, Goa

The Three Kings Church, situated in Goa, is steeped in a haunting legend. According to the tale, three kings once fiercely contested ownership of this property, leading to a violent conflict that resulted in their mutual demise. Both locals and visitors have asserted that this church is haunted by the spirits of these three kings, and they believe that their souls continue to wander within the premises, adding an eerie aura to the site.