Nobel Laureate Esther Duflo Inspires Underprivileged Children with Words of Optimism

“In our lives, there are instances or moments where we don’t do anything to provoke failure. One has to push themselves, if we fail then provoke failure and start again.” Stated by Nobel laureate and economist Esther Duflo during her interaction with a group of underprivileged students of the Parikrama Centre for Learning at Kormangala in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Recently penned picture books by Esther Duflo, on economic justice have been translated into multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, and Tamil. The books, illustrated by Cheyenne Olivier, are an essential resource for children to understand complex social issues through storytelling.

Esther on her book tour to the Parikrama Centre for Learning, said, “I wanted children to have books with stories of kids in villages. I want people to see how these village children live, their funny moments and problems in life. How they find solutions to these problems,” she added. Duflo shared insights on education, equality, employment, and about her new book, Poverty Economics for Kids. Children also read excerpts from the book during the program.

Shukla Bose, foundation founder said, "In her interaction with our children, Nobel laureate Esther Duflo shared her motivation for her new book, saying, 'The reason I wrote the book is because of you.' Duflo's words profoundly impacted our children, who responded with great enthusiasm. Their determination to find answers to their struggles in the future, alongside voices like Duflo's, fills us with optimism."

The program was organized by Bengaluru’s Parikrama Humanity Foundation. The Foundation is dedicated to transforming lives through high-quality education for children from underserved communities. It is important to mention that Parikrma Humanity Foundation runs four schools and a junior college that provide quality education, meals, healthcare, and family care to over 2000 children from the most marginalized sections of society in Bangalore. Parikrma’s unique 360-degree model ensures that children not only receive academic instruction but also holistic support to thrive and achieve their potential.