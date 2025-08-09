Pastel Kurta Inspiration for Rakshabandhan ft Bollywood Men-Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Tacker, Ishan Khatter
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 9, 2025 19:19 IST2025-08-09T19:15:50+5:302025-08-09T19:19:37+5:30
Rakshabandhan is here, and along with the celebrations, it’s also the perfect time to take some style cues from Bollywood’s most fashionable men. This year, pastel kurtas are stealing the spotlight — effortlessly blending festive charm with modern minimalism. From soothing mint greens to soft blush pinks, these breezy hues are perfect for the season, keeping you comfortable yet camera-ready for those sibling selfies.
Here’s a look at how our leading men are serving pastel kurta inspiration that you can totally recreate for your Rakhi festivities
Siddharth Malhotra
Ishan Khatter
Karan Tacker
Rohit Saraf
Vedang Raina
