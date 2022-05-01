Portugal Welcomes Back Indian Visitors

New Delhi, May 1 Portugal welcomes all visitors, regardless of their country of origin or reason for visiting.

With its mild climate, 3,000 hours of sunshine per year, and magnificent contrasting landscapes within its seven regions, as well as superb cuisine, fine wines, and hospitable people, Portugal is the ideal year-round vacation destination.

Portugal is known for its mild, sunny climate and diverse landscapes, which range from the magnificent coastal beaches to the golden plains of the Alentejo, the verdant mountains of the interior, and the peaceful, lush nature of the Azores and Madeira islands.

It is also known for its long history and imposing heritage, for its dynamic culture, for its unique, comforting cuisine full of flavours and aromas, and for its relaxed, simple, and unrivalled setting, with open arms for those who visit and return. Portugal is home to the world's oldest demarcated wine region – the Douro, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where Port Wine is produced – as well as one of Europe's oldest universities, the magnificent University of Coimbra, which was founded in the 13th century and is also classified by UNESCO. The land of the Discoveries, Fado, and age-old traditions bound together by a vast sea.

"India has always been a strong source market for us, and in the pre-covid period, we saw a significant increase in tourists from India. We can't wait to welcome back Indian visitors to Portugal," says Claudia Matias, Director, Visit Portugal India.

With over eight centuries of history and a happy mix of cultures and traditions, we are one of Europe's oldest nations. Portugal is a modern, cosmopolitan country with a plethora of leisure activities and places to visit and explore with your family, partner, or on your own.

Visitors arriving on the mainland Portugal from India, will be required to present the following documents as mandate & no quarantine will be obligatory upon arrival. The document includes:

A negative RT-PCR Test (or similar NAAT test) - 72h before boarding, or a negative Laboratorial Rapid Antigen Test- 24h before boarding (according to the European Commission list)

Exception, children under 12 do not need to present certificate or test.

