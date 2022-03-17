Prepping your skin and hair for Holi

New Delhi, March 17 With Holi around the corner, you need to be armed with the right skincare and haircare products to help you protect your skin and hair for the festival of colours.

Holi colours and the ensuring multiple washes are known to irritate sensitive skin and leave your scalp dry and hair lifeless. For this, Kama Ayurveda has the perfect combination of hair treatment and skincare to make Holi body-friendly for you.

Kama Ayurveda- Holi Hamper

Follow this Prep, Play & Protect guide to replenish your skin and hair from the Holi festivities.

Prep:

The following products are the perfect combination to get you ready for Holi:

Organic Coconut Oil / Almond Oil: Choose from either one of these 100 per cent pure and organic oils to massage onto your scalp. These are non-sticky and easily absorbed oils, that will protect the scalp from any irritants. The rich nutrients in these oils prevent scalp dehydration, especially due to harsh colours. Just apply these liberally before you step out to brave the colours.

Price- INR 895

Organic Sesame Oil: An all-natural oil that works as a good absorbent, it is a great massaging oil. The oil is a pure, natural and organic treatment that conditions, nourishes and smoothes from head to toe. This oil also helps to prevent tanning and damage caused by harmful UV radiation.

Price- INR 975

Play:

Natural Holi Colours, With Love From Avacayam

Created from used temple flowers that are freshly collected every day, these eco-friendly colours are a beautiful way to celebrate a safe skin Holi while sustainably recycling flower waste.

The colour comes complimentary with any purchase from March 8th to the 19th - online & offline.

REPLENISH & REPAIR

Post-celebrations, indulge in a cleanse and repair therapy by using the following products:

Hair:

Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Repair - Post Wash Hair Mask

Rose & Jasmine Hair Cleanser/: A perfectly safe mild natural hair cleanser free of SLES

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor