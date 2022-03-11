Salman Khan's first-ever solo art show

New Delhi, March 11 Actor Salman Khan will showcase his art in a first-ever solo show titled 'Motherhood An Artistic Ode to Mother Teresa'. The show also opens physically at Bengaluru's gallery g from March 11-20, 2022. A total of three paintings will be displayed with two new additions titled 'Still In Hope of Compassion' and 'Begging for Peace'.This is Salman's first solo show in a commercial gallery, titled 'Motherhood An Artistic Ode to Mother Teresa'. From March 11-20, 2022, three paintings, including two new large-scale works by the artist, will be on display at Bengaluru's gallery g.

Khan's artworks will first be available online on Google Arts & Culture on March 4, 2022, in a unique hybrid format. Two of his paintings, titled 'Still In Hope of Compassion' and 'Begging for Peace', will be featured on the GAC digital platform. Salman's work was first featured on Google Arts & Culture in February 2021, when the Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation

