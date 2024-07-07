Seasoned Journalist Writer Dr. Anubha Jain conferred with the Rabindra Ratna Puruskar 2024

Seasoned senior Journalist Writer Dr. Anubha Jain has been conferred with the Rabindra Ratna Puruskar 2024 by Karnataka’s renowned NGO Veyil Foundation for her incredible work in journalism and writing. The NGO is committed to achieving the sustainable development goals outlined by the United Nations.

With over 12 years of working experience in journalism, news editing, and mass communication, Dr. Anubha Jain is the daughter of veteran journalist late Sh. Dhirendra Jain. She has covered significant events and high-profile stories, showcasing her expertise. She has recently completed her Ph.D. on the subject of “Role of women leaders in the political landscape of Rajasthan, with special reference to the role of media.”

As the Hony. Director of International Service and Women Empowerment of Rotary Bangalore and Hony. Additional Secretary of Rajasthan Chamber of Commerce and Industry she has organized many conferences and round table discussions, especially on women-centric issues. Her written work, featured in national and international publications, covers critical topics. Dr. Anubha has reported on events like G-20 meetings, HAL's Helicopter Facility inauguration by PM Modi, and ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1 Solar Mission launches. She has interviewed senior scientists from ISRO, Aditya L1 payload researchers, IIA and IISc scientists, doctors of NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences), ISHA Foundation Founder Yogi Sadhguru and Chief Minister of Karnataka with many more veteran politicians.

Her coverage of legislative assemblies in Rajasthan and Karnataka and participation in events like the BRICS Women Parliamentarian Summit showcases her commitment to bringing important issues to a wider audience, solidifying her reputation as a respected journalist and writer. She has penned down a coffee table book on “Women Leaders in Rajasthan Legislature-Since 1952” and was one of the delegates at the 11th World Hindi Conference held in Mauritius.