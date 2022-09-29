Share a cup of coffee

New Delhi, Sep 29 As the World Coffee Day approaches, what better way to celebrate than by using your barista skills and demonstrating, and whipping up some unique and delicious coffee. Here are a few recipes to share a cup with your confidants.

THE COLD COFFEE COOKIE CRUNCH

Category: Cold Beverage. Your favourite Thick cold coffee blend with ice cream and topped with whipped cream and crispy chocolate chip cookie

Ingredients

. Milk

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor