Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: 'Priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine'
By IANS | Published: August 23, 2022 11:36 AM 2022-08-23T11:36:04+5:30 2022-08-23T11:45:06+5:30
New Delhi, Aug 23 In the final stretch of her surprisingly low-key pregnancy, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who ...
New Delhi, Aug 23 In the final stretch of her surprisingly low-key pregnancy, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who welcomed a baby boy on August 20, got together with journalist and newly-minted mother Faye DSouza to trace the last nine months of her life and reflect on the future
On her baby being a pandemic baby or a planned one, Kapoor tells Vogue India, "We wanted to wait two years after we got married to start trying. Then, the pandemic happened. We were in Delhi at Anand's
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app