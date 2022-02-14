Speak the language of love!

New Delhi, Feb 14 Love sometimes tends to render even the most eloquent orators, poets and lyricists speechless. This can happen even more often when you've been with your partner a long time. The traditional forms of verbal expression often tend to get overused, leaving the communicator looking out for unique spins to express affection.

Duolingo, a language-learning app, brings a fun intervention with a guide to unique phrases of endearment in 10 different languages.

Spanish

Eres mi media naranja: This sweet phrase means 'you are my half orange' and is the Spanish equivalent of 'better half' or 'soul mate' in English.

Korean

Dangshineun jega kkumkkudeon yeoja-eyo: If your partner is a K-pop or K-drama fan, surprise them with a phrase used to express love - dangshineun jega kkumkkudeon yeoja-eyo, which translates to 'you are the woman of my dreams' or dangshineun jega kkumkkudeon namja-eyo meaning 'you are the man of my dreams.

French

Avoir des atomes crochus: This phrase literally means 'to have hooked atoms', and translates to having great chemistry with someone. Use it if you and your partner are inseparable, like Velcro!

English

English has cheesy pick-up lines by the dozen!

'Are you a parking ticket? 'Cause, you've got 'fine' written all over you

I've fallen for you and I can't get up"

Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I try walking by again?

Are you an electrician? Because you're definitely lighting up my day!

Chinese

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor