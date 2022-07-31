Tame your mane

New Delhi, July 31 The monsoon is at its peak, ans so is frizzy hair. Hair becomes dry, frizzy, and unmanageable as humidity levels rise. One has difficulty taming frizz and styling their hair.

Here are some tips from Jamien Lim, Senior Hair Research Scientist at Dyson, on how to manage your hair and avoid flyaways.

Does humidity flatten hair?

This will be determined by your hair type. Humidity has the opposite effect on thicker, curly hair types that are prone to frizz because moisture and heat in the air cause it to expand and puff up. If your hair is naturally fine and your styling goal is to add body and volume, humidity can undo all of your hard work and cause your hair to return to its natural, straight state.

Factors that contribute to frizz

Uneven density, visible and uneven gaps in the hair's body, and poor fibre-to-fibre alignment

Frizz is typically caused by a change in weather conditions

