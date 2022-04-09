The Master of spices

New Delhi, April 9 Harjinder Singh, also known as Chef Sweety Singh, has been preparing Punjabi cuisine since the age of 19. His father began working as a chef at a young age and moved to Delhi from Amritsar in the 1950s to start a food business. Chef Singh's father instilled in him a love of food at a young age, and he inherited his distinct cooking style. Years later, he continues the original family business while also running his own catering business, despite having no formal cooking training.

Chef Singh's first food festival was at a hotel in Chennai in 1998, and he hasn't looked back since. For the last three decades, he has done pop-ups at hotels across the country and has risen to the position of Punjabi cuisine Ambassador. He has been featured in the Discovery Channel shows 'Rhodes Across India' by Gary Rhodes, 'Feeding Frenzy' by NDTV Good Times, and 'Khaana Khazaana' as the mastermind behind the 'Art of Spice.'

This year, The Lodhi, New Delhi bring its patrons Chef Sweety Singh's time-honoured culinary splendours to celebrate the harvest festival of Baisakhi, which is celebrated every Spring with pomp and grandeur throughout North India. From April 11 to 20, 2022, the Chef has created a festive menu featuring his signature fare at Elan.

Singh's cooking is wholesome and home-style, but never heavy, as Punjabi cuisine is frequently stereotyped to be. His cooking techniques date back to a time when traditional slow-cooking methods were the norm because they could alone impart the perfect balance of flavour to the dish. Chef Sweety, as a puritan, does not add populist touches to his food and believes in extracting swaad

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor