New Delhi, Sep 2 The estate of Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Paul G. Allen and Christie's announced a historic sale of more than 150 works of art from 500 years of art history. Visionary: The Paul G. Allen Collection connects a visionary pioneer and the groundbreaking artists he gathered, reflecting the breadth and depth of Allen's collecting, which is unmatched in history.

When the Collection is sold at Christie's Rockefeller Center in November 2022, it will be the largest and most extraordinary art auction in history, with a value of over $1 billion. As per Allen's desires, the whole sale earnings will be donated to charitable causes.

Jody Allen, Executor of the Paul G. Allen Estate, commented, "To Paul, art was both analytical and emotional. He believed that art expressed a unique view of reality - combining the artist's inner state and inner eye – in a way that can inspire us all. His collection reflects the diversity of his interests, with their own mystique and beauty. These works mean so much to so many, and I know that Christie's will ensure their respectful dispersal to generate tremendous value for philanthropic pursuits in accordance with Paul's wishes."

Guillaume Cerutti, Christie's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The inspirational figure of Paul Allen, the extraordinary quality and diversity of works, and the dedication of all proceeds to philanthropy, create a unique combination that will make the sale of the Paul G. Allen Collection an event of unprecedented magnitude. Paul's life was guided by his desire to make this world a better place.

"We believe that presenting his collection at auction and giving the opportunity to wider audiences to discover it will be a fitting tribute to celebrate Paul Allen's vision and legacy. We are honoured and privileged and extend our gratitude to the Paul G. Allen Estate for having chosen Christie's as its partner for this project."

