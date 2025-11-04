Tripuri Purnima 2025: Date, Significance After Diwali, and How to Worship Lord Shiva

Diwali which started on 17th October continues till Tripuri Purnima. After which we celebrate Dev Diwali on Margashirsha Pratipada (21st November, 2025). This year, Tripuri Purnima 2025 is on November 5 . On this day, Lord Shiva killed the demon Tripurasura, and as a symbol of Tripura, the Tripur diya is placed in front of Lord Shiva. We pray that all bad things in life and mind goes away and mind should stay positive.

On this day, a Diya made of Tripuri is burned. This symbolizes the suppression of evil desires within the human mind. Burning the Tripur diya before Mahadev serves as a reminder that while desires are necessary, they must be kept in check. It is also a prayer to Mahadev, asking him to remove obstacles and bring light into our lives, just as he vanquished Tripurasura and freed the gods from darkness.

Tripuri Purnima is considered a day for the worship of Mahadeva. On this day, milk and water are offered to the Shivlinga. Milk is poured over it. Bael leaves and white flowers are offered. Shiva Stotras are recited. After the Tripura diya is completely burnt, its ashes are applied to the Shivlinga in the house and to everyone. Giving donations on this day is also important.

Earlier, this diya was made by the women of the house. By twisting cotton and pulling a thin rope, a vat of two and a half strands was made and a group of 750 vats was made. Now this diya is easily sold in the market.

On this day, houses, courtyards, premises, temples are illuminated with lamps, and the gods celebrate Diwali. Lamp garlands are lit, and lamps are also donated. The goodwill behind it is that the darkness in the lives of others should be removed through our efforts. Along with the donation of lamps, necessary items can also be donated to the needy. This can also help in removing the darkness of difficulties.