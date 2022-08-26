Try these quick Sugar-free recipes for Diabetes this Ganesh Chaturthi

-day-long festival, and it is said that he loved feasting on sweets as per Hindu beliefs. Hence Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without an array of desserts. But what if someone is diabetic or is bound to a sugar-free diet? Does that mean they should be deprived of a good chunk of the festivity's fun? Not at all. They can indulge in sugar-free desserts without care.

Modaks

Modaks are popularly known as Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet. Make healthy and sugar-free modaks by using dates, nuts, raisins, coconut, poppy seeds and ghee.

Grilled Almond Barfi

Grate the khoya and keep aside. Heat a pan and add khoya, now add 40 g of sweetener if you are using one and cook on low heat for 3-4 minutes. Remove from fire and mix in roasted and crushed almonds. Immediately transfer to individual serving dish. You can sprinkle the remaining sweetener on top. Place the dish in a hot oven at 200 C with heat only from top and allow the sugar to caramelize.

Oats Kheer

An easy to make kheer with the sheer goodness of oats and a variety of dry fruits that adds to the richness. Roast oats for 4 to 5 minutes. In a pan add milk, sugar, cardamom, dates, almonds and raisins. Boil for about 5 minutes.Add oats and let it boil until it becomes thick. Once the kheer is done add fruits serve it either hot or cool.

Coconut Ladoo

An extremely simple and healthy dessert snack or Indian sweet recipe made with coconut, jaggery and dry fruits. It is perhaps one of the most popular frequently prepared laddu recipes, especially during the festival occasions of Krishna Janmashtami or Ganesh Chaturthi. Typically these coconut-based ladoo’s are prepared with sugar or condensed milkmaid, but this is made with a healthy jaggery alternative.