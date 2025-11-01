Tulsi Vivah 2025: How to Prepare for Tulsi Vivah? Date, Muhurat and Complete Puja Rituals Explained

Tulsi Vivah or Kartiki Ekadashi 2025 is consider as a end of Chaturmas. On this day Lord Vishnu wakes up from his four-month yoga sleep and auspicious work begins in his presence. Tulsi Vivah is the beginning of this auspicious work. This is not just a ritual, but it is a worship, worship, and fast. Let's know what its benefits are and when and how to perform this marriage.

As Tulsi is very dear to Shri Vishnu, she is called 'Haripriya'. Later, Vrinda also incarnated in the form of Rukmini in the Dwapar Yuga and Vishnu's incarnation Shri Krishna married her on the Shuddha Dwadashi day of Kartik. Thus, Hindus celebrate the Rukmini-Krishna Vivah every year on that day in the form of Tulsi Vivah ritual. This year, the Tulsi Vivah ceremony will be held from November 2 to 5, let's know the detailed information on the occasion.

Story Behind Tulasi Vivah Ritual

Jalandar Asura's wife Vrinda was very devoted to her husband. Due to her virtuous influence, he became invincible even to the gods. The gods realized that Jalandar could not be defeated without corrupting Vrinda. Therefore, Lord Mahavishnu, in Jalandar's absence, took his own form, went to his palace and stole Vrinda's essence. When Sati Vrinda later appeared in the form of Tulsi, Lord Vishnu himself married her to increase her greatness. As a memory of that marriage, Tulsi Vivah is performed on the pure twadashi of Kartik.

Religious and scientific importance of Tulsi (Reason Behind Tulasi Vivah)

Tulsi is a versatile and effective medicine. Therefore, scriptures have stated that Tulsi is essential in worshipping God and Shraddha. Having a garland of Tulsi around one's neck is considered a symbol of piety and virtue. Tulsi is an effective medicine for many diseases. Lord Vishnu is very fond of Tulsi. Nothing else pleases him as much as offering Tulsi leaves. Wearing a headscarf made of Tulsi water gives the virtue of bathing in the Ganges. Daily worship is not complete without Tulsi worship. It is believed that a person who has Tulsi leaves on his body at the time of death goes to Vaikuntha. Therefore, Tulsi leaves are also placed in the mouth of the deceased like Gangajal. It has been proven by scriptures that Tulsi absorbs polluted air and releases life air. Therefore, Tulsi Vrindavan is built at the doorstep. Also, in urban areas, Tulsi plants are planted in pots in windows. Having Tulsi at the door is considered an auspicious sign.

Importance of Tulasi Vivah

Removal of obstacles in marriage: People who are facing obstacles in their marriage or married life, their faults are removed by marrying Tulasi and their marriage is soon reconciled.

Eternal good fortune: If married women marry Tulasi, their husbands get long life and they get eternal good fortune.

Punya of giving a daughter: Those who do not have a daughter or who want to give a daughter, get the virtue of giving a daughter by marrying Tulasi.

Happiness and prosperity: Tulasi is considered a form of Lakshmi, while Shaligram is of Vishnu. Therefore, if this marriage is arranged, happiness, peace, wealth and prosperity reign in the house.

End of Chaturmas: Chaturmas is concluded by marrying Tulasi. After this, all auspicious work (e.g. wedding, Munj) is allowed to resume.

Immunity: Worshipping and consuming Tulsi increases immunity and maintains good health in the household, as the medicinal properties of Tulsi are considered important in Ayurveda.

Attainment of salvation: According to religious beliefs, marrying Tulsi facilitates the path to salvation and gives freedom from all kinds of sins.

List of materials required for Tulsi marriage:

The materials required for Tulsi marriage mainly include a Tulsi Vrindavan (or Tulsi plant), a Shaligram (symbol of Lord Vishnu) or an idol of Vishnu-Krishna. New clothes for worship (a saree/veil for Tulsi and a dhoti for Shaligram), as well as materials required for decorating Tulsi such as bangles, mascara, tikli, turmeric-saffron, and mangalsutra. For the marriage ceremony: White axata, sweet dhodia garland, five knots of turmeric, and yajnopavit (Janve). For the puja, Panchamrut, sandalwood, ghee lamp (Niranjan), incense, and vidy leaves (unspoiled nagveli leaves), betel nut, coconut, cotton, and offerings (e.g. sugar, jaggery, sweets) are required.

For the main wedding ceremony, cotton clothes (fine cotton), ginger (adrak) and sugarcane are important materials, because the wedding pavilion or altar is decorated with sugarcane. At the end of the ceremony, pedhe or laddu should be kept ready for distributing prasad.

Tulasi Vivah Vidhi Method: (Tulasi Vivah Vidhi)

Although Tulsi Vivah can be performed on any day from Kartik Shuddha Ekadashi to Purnima, Tulsi Vivah is mainly performed on Kartik Shuddha Dwadashi. Some women plant Tulsi saplings on Ashadhi Ekadashi and grow them and get married on the above day. This year, Tulsi is to be married during Goraj Muhurta, i.e. at sunset, between 2-5 November.

On the wedding day, Tulsi Vrindavan is cleaned and decorated. In front of it, Rangoli is drawn and the sixteen-day worship of Balkrishna and Tulsi is performed together. Offerings of snacks and sweets are made. Sanai-Chowghade are lit. Crackers are burst. Akshata is distributed to the attendees and the ritual is performed.