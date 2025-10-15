When Is Dhanteras 2025? Date, Muhurat, Pradosh Kaal, Significance and Traditions

Dhanteras marks as the beginning of diwali and is celebrated with devotion to welcome wealth and good health for family. Dhanteras which is also known as Dhanatrayodashi is derived from the Sanskrit word Dhan means and Teras meaning the thirteenth day, as it falls on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. Dhanatrayodashi, marks the first day of the five-day Diwali festival and is celebrated with devotion to welcome wealth, health, and prosperity into households.​ This year Dhanteras falls on 18th September 2025.

According to Hindu mythology, Dhanteras has multiple legends that convey the themes of prosperity and protection. During the Samudra Manthan, Lord Dhanvantari arose with the Amrit Kalash, symbolizing blessings of health and well-being. Similarly, Goddess Lakshmi appeared with a pot of gold, representing abundance, which is why she is welcomed with lit diyas and clean homes. A famous story of King Hima’s son describes how his wife saved him from death by lighting lamps and arranging gold and silver ornaments to distract Yama, the god of death. This is why lighting diyas on Dhanteras is believed to ward off misfortune.​

Date, Muhurat and Pradosh Kaal

The Trayodashi Tithi will begin on October 18 at 12:18 pm and will end on October 19 at 1:51 pm.

The Pradosh Kaal will begin at 5:48 pm and end at 8:19 pm.

The Vrishabha Kaal will begin at 7:15 pm and end at 9:11 pm.

The worship timing will be between 7:15 pm to 8:19 pm.

Tradition and Rituals

Dhanteras, celebrated throughout India with deep religious and spiritual significance, marks a time when homes are adorned with lamps, flowers, rangoli, and other decorations. Devotees light lamps and pray for happiness, health, and prosperity. The day is further enhanced by purchasing new items like gold, silver, clothing, and household goods, creating a lively atmosphere in markets, with the belief that these acquisitions bring good fortune. The day holds special sanctity as it commemorates the emergence of Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda, and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity, from the "Kshir Sagar" during the churning of the ocean.