When Is Mother's Day in 2025?, Know Date, Significance, and History

Mother is our first friend, our guide, light of happiness. She does millions of things in day-to-day life for us, for which "thank you" is just a small word. To honour mothers and maternal figures for their sacrifices and contribution toward family, every second Sunday of May is celebrated as Mother's Day. This year (2025), Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 11, 2025.

Talking about the history Mother's day tradition began back in 1908, inspired by her mother's activism, Anna Jarvis organized the first Mother's Day, which US President Woodrow Wilson officially declared a national holiday on the second Sunday of May in 1914, dedicating it to honoring mothers.

Significance of Mother's Day

Mother's Day is a time to honor mothers and mother figures for their love, support, and dedication, which are vital to families and communities. This includes not just biological mothers, but also grandmothers, stepmothers, adoptive mothers, and anyone who provides maternal care.

Although gifts and celebrations are common, the most important part of Mother's Day is showing genuine appreciation. A thoughtful card, letter, or simply spending time together can mean more than any expensive gift, reminding us that heartfelt gestures are more valuable than material things.