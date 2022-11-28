Who knows India better GenX or GenZ?

New Delhi, Nov 28 New revelations about GenX and GenZ's knowledge of India are surprising. Through its light-hearted 'India Quotient' Phase 2 study across generations and genders, Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India ltd reveals that 63 per cent of GenZ admit that they dont know much about Indian history, culture, geography/destinations, nature, food, etc.

The study celebrates its 25 successful years as a leader in India's vacation ownership segment. While Phase 1 of this study indicated 60 percent of respondents admitting to not knowing much about India, Phase 2 states that GenZ is most likely to accept their low 'India Quotient' than those over 45 years

