World Environment Day 2024: Upasana Kamineni Konidela Partners with WWF to Save Forests and Rangers

June 2024, Hyderabad: Upasana Kamineni Konidela, known for her dedicated philanthropic efforts in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has always had a deep commitment towards wildlife conservation and create access to quality healthcare for staff, who work around the clock for protection and conservation of wildlife and their habitat. Reaffirming her dedication to the cause, she has been appointed the National Ranger Ambassador for WWF-India, four years in a row. This prestigious appointment comes as a recognition of her unwavering commitment to conservation and humanitarian causes.



The appointment follows a collaboration between Worldwide Fund for Nature - India (WWF-India) and Apollo Hospitals Charitable Trust (AHCT). With this, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice Chairperson CSR -Apollo Hospitals promises to provide specialized medical treatment at Apollo Hospitals for forest staff injured in and around protected areas, forest divisions, and tiger reserves. Treatment is also provided to members of local communities in cases of injuries due to human wildlife conflict.



Upasana Kamineni Konidela, in her capacity as National Ranger Ambassador, has played a pivotal role in advocating for the welfare of frontline forest staff. Her appointment underlines the importance of collaboration between the healthcare sector and conservation organizations in safeguarding the well-being of those who protect our natural heritage.



Commenting on her impactful role, Ms. Upasana Kamineni Konidela stated, "I am happy to serve as the National Ranger Ambassador for WWF-India. Forest rangers are the unsung heroes who work tirelessly to protect our wildlife and natural habitats. I am committed to supporting their well-being and ensuring that they receive the care and support they deserve."



“The partnership between Apollo Hospitals Foundation and WWF-India has created a unique opportunity to provide critical and life-saving medical care to frontline staff of the forest departments across the country in times of emergency. The jobs of frontline staff involved in conservation are high risk; the reassurance that they will be well looked after in the event of an unfortunate accident gives them the confidence to continue to do their jobs fearlessly and without worry,” Yash Magan Shethia, Director, Wildlife and Habitats Programme.



Under the WWF-India AHCT partnership, more than 50 rangers/local community persons have been treated free at Apollo hospitals. As the National Ranger Ambassador, Upasana Kamineni Konidela will continue to champion the cause of conservation and humanitarianism, embodying the spirit of service and compassion towards both people and nature.



About Apollo Foundation

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, as the Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals, exemplifies a commitment to social responsibility rooted in her family's entrepreneurial legacy. Drawing upon her heritage, she leads with a vision that prioritizes health initiatives infused with empathy and dignity. Under her guidance, Apollo Hospitals integrates corporate social responsibility into its core strategy, ensuring that impactful health programs are implemented throughout India. Through her leadership, she continues to make significant strides in promoting health and well-being, thereby making a tangible difference in communities across the nation.



About WWF-India

WWF-India is committed to creating and demonstrating practical solutions that help conserve India's ecosystems and rich biodiversity. With a conservation journey spanning over 50 years, WWF-India works towards finding science-based and sustainable solutions. Our holistic and integrated approach assists in addressing challenges at the interface of development and conservation. WWF-India is part of the WWF network, with offices in over 100 countries. We work in different geographical regions pan-India through state and field offices. The uniqueness lies in the interconnectedness of our work and its impact across thematic areas- including conservation of key wildlife species, management of their habitats, rivers and wetlands, climate change adaptation, driving sustainable solutions for business and agriculture, and empowering local communities as conservation stewards. WWF-India also works to combat illegal wildlife trade and bring environmental education to students through outreach and awareness campaigns.