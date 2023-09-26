World Heart Day 2023: All you need to know about its significance and history

World Heart Day falls on September 29 every year. This globally recognized event was established by the World Heart Federation (WHF) in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and promote heart-healthy living. Since its inception, it has grown into a powerful platform for advocating for heart health worldwide.

The inaugural World Heart Day was celebrated on September 24, 2000. Until 2011, it was observed on the last Sunday of September. However, starting in 2012, the date was changed to September 29. This alteration was made as part of a commitment by global leaders to reduce mortality rates from non-communicable diseases by 25 percent by the year 2025.The theme for 2023 is 'Use Heart, Know Heart' that underlines the importance of understanding and caring for our hearts. This campaign reminds us that we can only truly cherish and safeguard something when we genuinely comprehend it.

In 1998, the World Heart Federation (WHF) came into existence when the International Society of Cardiology merged with the International Cardiology Federation. Professor Antonio Bayés de Luna, a prominent figure in the field of cardiology, served as the president of WHF from 1997 to 1999. He was the one who initially proposed the idea of establishing a World Heart Day, as cardiovascular diseases had become a significant global health concern, particularly in developing nations.