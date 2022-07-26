52 children died in 90 days, 409 severely malnourished in Amravati

Chikhaldara (District Amravati): There is shocking information has come to light that as many as 52 children have died in just three months in Melghat, who were suffering from malnutrition. The dead included 17 infants and 35 children between the ages of 1 to 6. 409 children are suffering from acute malnutrition. In order to save these children in Dharni and Chikhaldara talukas, the drive to provide amylase-rich nutritional food from Anganwadi centers is going on. Draupadi Murmu was sworn in as the country's first tribal president, what could be more unfortunate than the fact that tribal areas should come forward on the same day.

In Dharni and Chikhaldara talukas, various schemes of the government are being implemented as per the direction of the court. Under the Child Development Project Office, more than 425 Anganwadi Centers in both talukas provide cooked nutritious food to lactating mothers, pregnant mothers and children aged zero to six years.

Children in Melghat are at high risk during monsoon due to weight loss due to water-borne diseases and death due to various diseases.

In Dharani and Chikhaldara taluks, the SAM included 213 children in the acute category of malnutrition during the months of April and May. In the survey conducted in the month of June, this number has increased to 409. VCDC has been opened under PESA Act from 1st to 30th July for 3756 severely malnourished and moderately malnourished children.