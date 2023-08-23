8-year-old schoolgirl dies of snake bite in Sangli

In a heart-wrenching incident, Pranjal Pramod Mali (8), a young schoolgirl from Savlaj (Tasgaon), lost her life to a venomous snakebite. The unfortunate incident occurred late Tuesday night when Pranjal was bitten while asleep at home. Urgently taken to a nearby hospital in Savlaj, her condition rapidly deteriorated, prompting doctors to recommend her transfer to Sangli for advanced treatment. Tragically, Pranjal passed away before receiving medical intervention.

Pranjal, a third-grade student at S. K. Unune English Medium School, leaves behind a grieving community in Savlaj village. Her untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the school and the village, prompting mourning and reflection on the tragic loss of a vibrant young life to a snakebite.