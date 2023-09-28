93 roads in Mumbai to be closed for Ganpati visarjan

The city traffic police announced Wednesday that on Anant Chaturdashi, 93 city roads will be kept shut —24 in south Mumbai, 32 in central suburbs, 27 in eastern suburbs, and 10 in the western suburbs—from 11am Thursday to 6am Friday. The advisory also directs people to avoid dancing and refrain from using loudspeakers on 13 ‘old and dangerous’ road overbridges (ROBs) in the city when taking Ganpati idols for immersion, adding that no more than 100 people should cross these ROBs at any given time, nor should there be any stoppages.

Around 11,000 traffic police officers, home guards, traffic wardens, civil defence personnel, NSS and Road Safety Patrol volunteers will be deployed for managing crowds during immersion. Various NGOs will also assist the police, besides volunteers from water safety patrol.In addition to this, the police will be supported by SRPF, QRT teams, an RAF company, and dedicated home guard units stationed at critical locations. The entire event will be closely monitored through a network of CCTV cameras and drone surveillance.Mumbai Police have assembled a formidable team, including 8 additional Commissioners of Police, 25 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 45 Assistant Commissioners of Police, and a substantial force of 2866 police officers and 16250 police personnel to oversee the proceedings.