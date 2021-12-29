Aaditya Thackeray expresses concern over rising covid cases in Mumbai

Environment Minister in the Maharashtra government and Guardian Minister for Mumbai Aditya Thackeray has expressed concern over the growing number of covid cases in Mumbai. "Last week we were reporting 150 cases per day, now we are reporting around 2000 cases per day. Mumbai may cross 2000 per day cases today," said Aditya Thackeray.

Also, due to the sudden increase in the number of corona patients, Mumbaikars must strictly follow the rules, said Aditya Thackeray. The number of corona cases in Mumbai reached 1377 on Tuesday, up from 809 a day earlier. This is an increase of almost 70 percent compared to Monday. Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray today held a meeting with municipal officials and reviewed covid situation.

After the meeting, Aaditya Thackeray said, "Looking at the growth of corona patients in Mumbai, we took a meeting and reviewed the situation and readiness. Vaccination is also planned for 15 to 18 year olds from the beginning of January. I urge everyone not to panic, just to be extremely careful to prevent covid spread.