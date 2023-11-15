Aaditya Thackeray questions delay in completion of MTHL project

Aaditya Thackeray, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and former Maharashtra minister, raised concerns about the prolonged completion of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project and the delayed inauguration of the fully finished Navi Mumbai Metro. He emphasized that these delays are not only increasing the costs but also creating opportunities for corruption.

When the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was in govt, the then CM, Uddhav Thackeray ji had launched its first girder and it was my habit and duty as minister to visit the site every month to track its progress. By the time our MVA govt was toppled by immoral means by the Gaddaars and the BJP, the project was 85% complete! Now it’s taken them almost a year and half to complete the rest?, Thackeray posted on X.

The same is the case with the Worli- Shivdi Connector and Coastal Road (South Bound), which were to be completed by October 23 and December 23, respectively. The hatred of the mindhe- bjp for Mumbai has led to a purposeful delay of these projects, including corruption to increase the costs, and it is only troubling Mumbaikars. On another note, the Navi Mumbai Metro is waiting for a date of inauguration from the politicians in the khoke sarkar, since 5 months.

They have time for campaigns in other states, but don’t have the time for an inauguration in the illegal cm’s home district. It is party first, people last policy of the mindhe- bjp, that is damaging our Maharashtra, that they have taken over by forceful means. Likewise the other side of the Delisle Road bridge now needs to be opened for use by the BMC, without waiting for the comfort of the khoke sarkar politicians.