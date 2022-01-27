Absolute nonsense: Nagarjuna denies commenting on Naga Chaitanya, Samantha's separation

On Thursday, Nagarjuna took to Twitter to clarify that his statement regarding his son Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce that has been doing the rounds is "absolutely false."

"The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha & Nagachaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense," he tweeted.

In October 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on their social media accounts.

Months after their announcement, a news report claimed that Nagarjuna has broken his silence about the couple's divorce.

Nagarjuna also requested the media to not spread false news.

"I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news. #GiveNewsNotRumours," he added.

For the unversed, a few reports in the media quoted Nagarjuna saying that Naga Chaitanya was "worried about him and his family reputation" when he and Samantha decided to end their nearly four-year-long marriage.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor