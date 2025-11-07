Pune Land Row: CM Devendra Fadnavis Says ‘Action Will Be Taken Against Whoever Found Guilty’

Pune Land Row: A thorough investigation is underway into the case of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar's company getting land worth Rs 1800 crore for Rs 300 crore. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while talking to media stated that government has nothing to hide in this case and will not support anyone. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the report of the inquiry committee.

The government is serious about this case. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the report. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will also agree with my opinion. We have suspended the concerned officials without waiting a single minute and filed cases. Action will be taken against those who committed irregularities in this case. The inquiry committee is also conducting a thorough investigation. The extent of this and who else is involved will be revealed from this, the Chief Minister said.

Nagpur | On the Pune land deal involving the son of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Those who don’t even understand what an FIR (First Information Report) is are the ones making such baseless allegations. When an FIR is registered, it is… pic.twitter.com/lIKe2QSjFC — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2025

According to the information I have, there was a money transaction pending in the agreement that was made. However, the registry was done. Both parties have applied to cancel the registry. As per the rules, money has to be paid while canceling the registry. A notice has been sent to them regarding payment. Even if this happens, the criminal case that has been registered will not end. All kinds of investigations will be conducted and no one will be spared. Efforts are underway to get to the bottom of this entire incident, the Chief Minister said.