Actor Sakshi Kapoor Attacked and Threatened by Friend; Case Filed Against Accused In Mumbai

A shocking incident occurred in Meera Road when actress Sakshi Neeraj Kapoor was attacked by her acquaintance, Rohit Keerti Sharma, after she stopped speaking to him. Sharma, 28, confronted the actress outside her building and allegedly attacked her with a sharp object, causing injuries to her face.

According to the police report, Sharma had been trying to contact Kapoor for several days, but she had stopped responding to his calls. On November 17, Sharma reportedly called Kapoor's mother and inquired about her whereabouts. He was informed that the actress would be home soon. Later that evening, as Kapoor returned home from work in Andheri and was getting out of a rickshaw, Sharma approached her.

Sharma allegedly started an argument, accusing Kapoor of ignoring him. When he raised his hand towards her, she pulled away, but during the altercation, he used a sharp object to strike her face, injuring her. He is said to have threatened her, saying, "If you don’t speak to me, I will ruin your life," before verbally abusing her.

Following the incident, Kapoor filed a complaint at the Kashigaon police station, and a case was registered against Sharma.