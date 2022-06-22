After revolt of Eknath and his supporters BJP warns its MLAs to stay in touch

Shinde started to form an independent political group after his removal from Shiv Sena as a group leader. Similarly the covid positive governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is not ready to hand over his post temporarily to anyone. There is a lot going in Maharashtra politics, also now BJP issuing urgent orders to MLAs across the state, the next 48 hours are likely to be the last for the Thackeray government. Many leaders have demanded that Uddhav Thackeray resign now. Bachchu Kadu, who was with Shinde, said he cannot tolerate anything now. Eknath Shinde has said that not 35 but 40 MLAs are with him, 10 more MLAs are coming.

BJP has ordered its MLAs not to go on any tour, to stay in touch, to come to Mumbai at any moment. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has also arrived in Mumbai from Delhi. The meeting session has now started at Sagar Bungalow. From here, BJP has sent urgent orders to the MLAs.

The Radisson Hotel in Guwahati has Shiv Sena and independent MLAs supporting Eknath Shinde. Shinde has claimed that this number is 40. Also, Shinde was likely to go to Goa to claim the post of group leader. The meeting of these MLAs has been going on for the last half an hour. The group leader will be decided in this meeting. Also, Shinde himself is likely to meet the governor to implement it. At the same time, BJP MLAs are also likely to claim power by showing numbers.