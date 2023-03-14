Ahmednagar: 5-year-old boy falls into borewell, rescue efforts fail as he tragically passes away

While playing on a farm, a five-year-old boy named Sagar Budha Barela fell into a borewell in Kopardi in Karjat taluka. His father worked as a sugarcane worker at Sandeep Sudrik's sugarcane field.

Rescue efforts were initiated immediately following the incident, with five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Pune arriving on the scene. Unfortunately, despite the tireless rescue efforts, the boy died.

The incident occurred at around 6 p.m. on Monday, and rescue efforts continued until 11 p.m. The district administration and the Kuldharan Primary Health Center and Sub-District Hospital team, along with the Karjat Nagar Panchayat Fire Brigade, were present at the spot. It is estimated that the boy was trapped at a depth of 15 feet, and two JCBs were used to dig parallelly to rescue him.

The rescue operation became more challenging when a rock suddenly hit 10 feet into the pit where the borewell had been dug, further delaying the rescue efforts. The NDRF team was finally able to remove Sagar from the borewell after eight hours of non-stop work. However, by the time they brought him out, he was already dead.