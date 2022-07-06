AIMIM Imtiaz Jalil slams Uddhav Thackeray over renaming Aurangabad city as Sambhajinagar

Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet in its last cabinet meeting approved the demand to rename Aurangabad city as Sambhajinagar. As soon as the name Sambhajinagar was approved in the cabinet, Shiv Sainiks rallied in the city. In front of the statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in different parts of the city, Shiv Sainiks and citizens expressed their happiness with the sound of drums. But local Congress workers did not like the naming. Also, MIM leaders did not like the naming. On this issue, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jalil once again criticized the declining government of the Mahavikas Aghadi.

"When it was decided to name Aurangabad in a hurry, there was no love for Sambhaji Maharaj behind the naming. The real reason behind that decision was to save his seat of power. While Thackeray was in power, this was his attempt to save the Chief Minister's chair with this naming. People of any caste religion were associated with the name Aurangabad. No one was calling for the city to be renamed. Even now we will fight in our own way. We will agitate, appeal to the court and raise our voice in Parliament as well" said MP Imtiaz Jalil.

Meanwhile, earlier, when Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena revolted, Thackeray had come out in front of the people through Facebook Live. He had appealed to the Shinde group to come to Mumbai for talks. At that time, Imtiaz Jalil had praised Thackeray. "I am very impressed with the sincerity of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. We have political or ideological differences with the Shiv Sena. But I would like to commend him for listening to the Chief Minister's speech today."