Air quality in poor category on day after Diwali in Mumbai

A day after Diwali, the air quality in Mumbai remained in the poor category with the overall aur quality index (AQI) at 290.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in the overall Mumbai region was in the very poor category at In Andheri, AQI was in very poor quality at 358. In BKC and Borivali, the AQI remained poor at 293 and 232 respectively. In Chembur and Malad, AQI was at 319 and 375 respectively. However in Worli area the quality was in the satisfactory category.

Firecracker waste was seen in various parts of Delhi and national region Post- Diwali celebration, ANI reported.