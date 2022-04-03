Aiyaan Meerza, Reehan Shah secured top positions in Category I and II of Regional Equestrian League

Aiyaan Meerza and Reehan Shah secured first place in the Regional Equestrian League category I and category II respectively in show jumping competitions conducted on Saturday here at the Amateur Riders' Club of Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Aiyaan Meerza secured first place in category I of show jumping while riding his horse Mufasa. Aiyaan finished his rounds in 58.02 seconds without any penalties. Maira Gracias and Rayan Kukreja secured second and third place by finishing their rounds in 58.23 and 59.81 seconds respectively. Maira rode on Visionist and Rayan on Knighthood, both of them secured places without committing any penalty.

In category II of show jumping, Reehan Shah secured first place while riding on Mufasa and finished his rounds in 71.33 seconds. Taarini Lodha and Hayden Hussain were awarded second and third place, as they finished their rounds in 73.20 and 60.70 seconds. Taarini rode on Rachel and Hayden on Ballister and committed 4 and 8 penalties respectively.

( With inputs from ANI )

