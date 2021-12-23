Ajit Pawar: Amid scare of omicron night curfew being considered

Corona rules are not followed across the country. As a result, there seems to be an increase in covid cases. In addition, the Omicron variant that has emerged in South Africa has also entered the country. Against that backdrop, the central government has become vigilant. Emphasis is being placed on taking appropriate measures. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar while addressing the convention informed that the idea of ​​night lockdown is being considered in the country. State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday expressed anger over non-use of masks in the Assembly. Ajit Pawar expressed his displeasure over all party MLAs including ministers. He said that with the exception of some people, masks are not being used by others. He also demanded that the members who do not wear masks should be removed from the House.

Speaking in the Assembly, Ajit Pawar said that the Prime Minister of the country is serious about Corona and is holding meetings on it. Discussions are underway in some states to impose curfew at night. Corona omicron virus has created a bad situation. The number of patients abroad is doubling in a day and a half. The World Health Organization estimates that five million people may die abroad in the near future. So it is important to note the seriousness of certain things at the right time.