Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Releases Fourth List of Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election scheduled for November 20 this year, all parties have divided, including the Mahayuti alliance. It is reported that the Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti are resolving the seat-sharing dispute.

The fourth list of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced a fourth list of two candidates. Devendra Bhuyar is fielded from Morshi and Shankar Mandekar will be contesting from Bhor constituency. Bhuyar was an independent MLA, he joined Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Meanwhile, Nawab Malik's name has not been announced in the fourth list either. Will Malik fight as an independent candidate or will he file an application from the party for the upcoming assembly? It will be important to see. Also, another thing that attracts attention is that in Morshi Assembly Constituency, Mahayuti candidates have entered the election fray face to face. Devendra Bhuyar from NCP and Umesh Yawalkar from BJP have been announced as candidates.

Nawab Malik has already announced that he will contest this year's assembly elections. He said earlier that if the party does not give him a ticket, he will contest as an independent candidate. Malik is willing to file his nomination papers from Shivajinagar constituency, Mankhurd. However, it is still unclear whether he will contest as an independent candidate or on an NCP ticket.