Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Releases Third List of Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 27, 2024): The Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on Sunday.

The list names four candidates: Vijaysingh Pandit from the Georai constituency, Kashinath Date from Parner, Sachin Patil from Phaltan, and Dilip Bankar from Niphad. With this, Ajit Pawar’s faction has so far declared 50 candidates.

NCP state president Sunil Tatkare made the announcement during a press conference, saying that discussions are ongoing regarding 10 seats within the Grand Alliance (Mahayuti). A final decision on these seats is expected by noon.

One notable omission from the list is senior party leader Nawab Malik. When asked about this, Tatkare mentioned that Nawab Malik, a senior leader of the party, is currently in discussions regarding his candidacy are still underway.

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance—comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party—and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party under Sharad Pawar—are gearing up for the elections. The nomination process for all 288 assembly seats is underway. Polling will take place on November 20 and results to be declared on November 23.