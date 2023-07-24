"Ajit Pawar likely to be Maharashtra's next Chief Minister," Former CM's claims create buzz

Amidst three NCP leaders expressing their opinions on the chief minister's position and Eknath Shinde's recent visit to Delhi, speculations about a potential change in the state's leadership have resurfaced. The situation intensified as former Chief Minister and prominent Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan caused a stir by disclosing the expected date for Ajit Pawar to assume the chief minister's role.

According to Prithviraj Chavan's interview to a news channel, a decision on Eknath Shinde's candidature will be made by August 10. Following that, Ajit Pawar will likely be appointed as the Chief Minister in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Prithviraj Chavan stated that Eknath Shinde's influence is limited to Thane, making it unlikely for the BJP to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections under his leadership. Meanwhile, the BJP has the alternative option of Ajit Pawar. Chavan also predicted that Ajit Pawar would soon be appointed as the Chief Minister.

A few days ago, Prithviraj Chavan mentioned that there is a possibility of Eknath Shinde's suspension from the Assembly on August 10 or 11, but the chances of it happening are low. If 16 MLAs, including Shinde, are suspended, there will be a need for a new chief minister, and Ajit Pawar is expected to take up that role. Prithviraj Chavan claims that Ajit Pawar will be appointed as the chief minister, taking into account the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.