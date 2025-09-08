Akola: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped at Knifepoint on Ganesh Visarjan Day, Accused Absconding

A shocking incident has come to light from Akola city of Maharashtra, where a 16-year-old girl was raped on the day of Ganesh Visarjan. The victim's family had gone out for the Ganpati immersion rituals, leaving her alone at home. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused allegedly entered the house, threatened the girl at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her.

News of the crime sparked alarm in the area, leading to swift police action. The police have registered a case under various sections, including the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse Act. After the crime, the accused fled and a special police team has been formed to trace and arrest him.

The incident occurred on Saturday, September 6, at around 4:30 pm, when the family was away for the festive event. The complaint states that the accused threatened the girl with a knife before committing the assault. Bajrang Dal activists rushed to the police station, demanding strict action against the perpetrator.

Police investigations are ongoing, and teams continue to search for the accused as the community reels from the shock of such a heinous act committed on the day of Ganesh Visarjan.