Akola: Ineligible beneficiaries caught receiving subsidized grains, 65 cases registered in district

The district supply department is actively pursuing legal action against individuals who misuse their ration cards to obtain subsidized food grains despite being ineligible. As of June 19, a total of 65 people in the district have already had cases filed against them. District Supply Officer B. U. Kale shared this update on Monday.

To ensure that subsidized food grains reach eligible beneficiaries, the government has introduced the "Give it up" scheme, which aims to eliminate ineligible recipients from accessing the benefits. However, officials in the district have discovered that some ineligible beneficiaries have voluntarily opted out of the scheme to continue receiving subsidized grains. The deadline for submitting applications to relinquish the benefits was February 25. Nevertheless, action is now being taken by the police against those who continue to receive subsidized grains despite being ineligible. The District Supply Department is overseeing this process. As of June 19, cases have been filed against 65 individuals in the district.

Taluka-wise cases registered against ineligible beneficiaries