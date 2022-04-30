Akshaye Khanna joins Tabu and Ajay Devgn in 'Drishyam 2'

Bollywood Star Akshaye Khanna will soon be seen sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the upcoming flick 'Drishyam 2'.

On Saturday, Tabu took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Akshaye Khanna and herself.

"Delighted to have a gem of an actor on board for #Drishyam2, Akshaye Khanna..#TrulyTalented," she captioned the post.

In the picture, the camera is at an eye-level angle with a close-up shot of Akshaye sitting on a couch with Tabu.

The film, helmed by Abhishek Pathak, is a sequel to Tabu and Ajay Devgn's 2015 crime thriller 'Drishyam'.

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn's character of Vijay in the hit film 'Drishyam' made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction.

Tabu will reprise her role as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police.

Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor