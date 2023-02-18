Amit Shah to attend Lokmat Group event in Nagpur to celebrate birth centenary of founder Jawaharlal Darda

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday will attend a programme organised by the Lokmat Media group in Nagpur to celebrate the birth centenary of its founder-editor and veteran freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda, popularly known as ‘Babuji’, and golden jubilee of its Marathi newspaper’s edition from the city.Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will be the guests of honour at the event. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader will also release a commemorative coin in the memory of ‘Babuji’ and a special postage stamp on Lokmat’s golden jubilee.

Founded in 1971 by Jawaharlal Darda Lokmat is the largest read regional language newspaper in India with more than 18 million readers and the No. 1 Marathi newspaper in Maharashtra. It is also available in E-Paper format. Primarily published in Marathi, it is also available in Hindi and English. The Hindi language version of the newspaper name published as Lokmat Samachar and the English version is named Lokmat Times.