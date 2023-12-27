Amravati: Youth threatens ex-girlfriend and family for headphones and money, gets arrested

Amravati: A young man in Amravati city barged into the house of his ex-girlfriend's relatives and threatened her family after their relationship ended. The incident took place between December 25 and 26, and the Rajapeth police have registered a case against the accused youth, a 20-year-old Gajendra Mohite, under harassment and other sections.

According to the police, the victim lives with her relative Mahendra. Gajendra and the victim were classmates. Their relationship ended for some reason, and after that, Gajendra started harassing the victim. The victim had even filed a complaint with the police about this and the communication stopped. The victim had Gajendra's headphones and some money. Mahendra tried convincing the accused to not come to the victim's place to harass her and even offered to return the headphones and money.

On December 25, Gajendra entered Mahendra's house and started demanding money back from her. He also threatened and abused her family. The next day, on December 26, he entered the house again, and this time he behaved more aggressively.

He threatened to kill the victim's relatives and tried to attack them.

After this incident, Mahendra filed a complaint with the Rajapet police station and the police have registered a case against the accused Gajendra Mohite under various sections including molestation and threatening.

The police have arrested the accused and are investigating the matter.